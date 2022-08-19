AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) PT Raised to $20.00 at Cowen

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
AerSale Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of ASLE opened at $19.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $991.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.50. AerSale has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $24.20.
AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. AerSale had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that AerSale will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AerSale
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
