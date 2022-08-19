AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) PT Raised to $20.00 at Cowen

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AerSale Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of ASLE opened at $19.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $991.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.50. AerSale has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. AerSale had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that AerSale will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AerSale

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AerSale by 26.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AerSale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AerSale by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AerSale by 34.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

