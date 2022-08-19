Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $30.77 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

About Ag Growth International

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.1154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.91%.

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.