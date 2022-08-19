Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Ag Growth International Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $30.77 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06.
Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend
About Ag Growth International
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
