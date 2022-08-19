Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$88.22.

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at C$57.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.37. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$48.88 and a 1 year high of C$84.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

