Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $83.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

Featured Stories

