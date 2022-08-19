Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTXGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $83.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

