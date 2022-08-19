Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) PT Raised to $20.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AKYA. TheStreet raised Akoya Biosciences from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $499.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 98.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKYA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 38,186 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.