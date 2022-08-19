Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Argus

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Argus from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LNT opened at $64.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.31. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,369,000 after buying an additional 32,206 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

