Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,759,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,499,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.16. 768,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,235,660. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

