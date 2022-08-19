Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALTG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.88 million, a PE ratio of 324.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 575.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,440.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,440.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,967,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,171,004.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 113,558 shares of company stock worth $1,064,782. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.