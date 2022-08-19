Altura Price Reaches $0.0190 on Top Exchanges (ALU)

Altura (ALU) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Altura has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Altura coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Altura has a market cap of $11.91 million and approximately $752,597.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004760 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.63 or 0.00802725 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Altura Profile
Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.
Altura Coin Trading
