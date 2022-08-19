Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) versus Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alvopetro Energy and Centennial Resource Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Centennial Resource Development 1 2 5 0 2.50

Centennial Resource Development has a consensus target price of $10.57, indicating a potential upside of 42.26%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $34.98 million 5.26 $6.61 million $0.59 9.15 Centennial Resource Development $1.03 billion 2.05 $138.18 million $1.28 5.80

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Centennial Resource Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Centennial Resource Development has higher revenue and earnings than Alvopetro Energy. Centennial Resource Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 4.9, suggesting that its share price is 390% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Centennial Resource Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 43.96% 34.88% 25.75% Centennial Resource Development 28.46% 18.68% 13.04%

About Alvopetro Energy

(Get Rating)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Centennial Resource Development

(Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it leased or acquired approximately 73,675 net acres; and owned 991 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.