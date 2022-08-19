AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a market underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.38.
AMC Networks Stock Performance
AMCX opened at $28.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AMC Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in AMC Networks by 134.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
