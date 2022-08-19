AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a market underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.38.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

AMCX opened at $28.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.93 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AMC Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in AMC Networks by 134.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

