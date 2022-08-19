Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AMCR stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,213,889. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. Amcor has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.10.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 33.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Amcor by 7.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $263,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

