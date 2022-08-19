American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires $375,061.60 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 12,671 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $375,061.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,745,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,656,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of AAT stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,305. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAT. TheStreet cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 210.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 97.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 207.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 117.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading

