American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Raymond James

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEL. StockNews.com cut American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lowered American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $40.28 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 16.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 46.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 35,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,109,000 after buying an additional 85,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

