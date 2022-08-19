American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Stock Price Down 9.4%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 27,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,786,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $49,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,147.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Well news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $49,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 509,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,147.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 15,902 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $56,770.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 688,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,438.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,154 in the last three months. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in American Well by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,964,000 after buying an additional 3,736,240 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Well by 1,018.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,200 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $13,176,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 3,811,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,100 shares in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.