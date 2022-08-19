Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 1.1% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $20,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $7.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,529. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.98. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

