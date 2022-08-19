AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,726,000 after buying an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $241.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.46. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.36.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

