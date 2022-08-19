AMG National Trust Bank Sells 10,000 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,600 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,420,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,261,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,377,000 after purchasing an additional 652,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ACWI opened at $92.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.78. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $81.26 and a 52-week high of $107.46.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

