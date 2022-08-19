AMG National Trust Bank Sells 228 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $290.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $293.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.23 and a 200 day moving average of $254.95. The firm has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.