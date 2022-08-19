Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $29,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 625.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after buying an additional 950,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amgen by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,035,000 after buying an additional 898,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 849,018 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.47. 27,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.27.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

