Amon Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (AMN) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Amon has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Amon coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Amon has a total market capitalization of $100,461.49 and approximately $146.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,334.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003726 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00127437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00033291 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00074220 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official website is amon.tech. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amon

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.