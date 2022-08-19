Ampleforth Price Tops $1.08 on Top Exchanges (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00005111 BTC on exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $64.49 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 60,093,595 coins and its circulating supply is 59,916,201 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

