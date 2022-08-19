Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.72 million.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Amtech Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of ASYS opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.42. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82.
Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.
