Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.72 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amtech Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Amtech Systems Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of ASYS opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.42. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82.

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

About Amtech Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Amtech Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $773,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

