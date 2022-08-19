Analysts Offer Predictions for Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Leede Jones Gab lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.05 million. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.45.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after buying an additional 144,045 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the period. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

