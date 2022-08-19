Analysts Set Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target at $90.86

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $700,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,839,837.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $700,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,839,837.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $1,368,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,535,653.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,408 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,022. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 116,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 91,214 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,457,000 after purchasing an additional 698,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 261,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.05.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

