Analysts Set Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Price Target at $15.77

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.77.
GRFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.28. Grifols has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
