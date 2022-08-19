Analysts Set Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Price Target at $15.77

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.77.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.28. Grifols has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

About Grifols

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 122.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after buying an additional 1,675,639 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,983,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,089,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in Grifols during the 1st quarter valued at $10,531,000. 14.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.