Analysts Set Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Price Target at $67.83

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Morphic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morphic from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of Morphic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORF. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Morphic by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Morphic by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Morphic by 983.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Morphic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Stock Down 2.1 %

About Morphic

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $30.28 on Friday. Morphic has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

