Analysts Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Target Price at $67.05

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OVV. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,509 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Ovintiv Stock Up 4.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $3,556,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ovintiv by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OVV opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.27.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

