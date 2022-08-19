Analyzing American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) & Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. American National Bankshares pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of America pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American National Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of America has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.8% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Bank of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bank of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares $116.83 million 3.21 $43.53 million $3.59 9.80 Bank of America $93.85 billion 3.04 $31.98 billion $3.20 11.09

This table compares American National Bankshares and Bank of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than American National Bankshares. American National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American National Bankshares and Bank of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bank of America 0 5 13 0 2.72

American National Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.31%. Bank of America has a consensus price target of $46.66, indicating a potential upside of 31.50%. Given Bank of America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of America is more favorable than American National Bankshares.

Volatility & Risk

American National Bankshares has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of America has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American National Bankshares and Bank of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares 34.24% 11.29% 1.17% Bank of America 28.89% 11.51% 0.89%

Summary

Bank of America beats American National Bankshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers wealth management services, including estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; investment management services, such as purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts; online and telephone banking services; and insurance services, as well as operates 37 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 26 banking offices in south central Virginia and north central North Carolina; and one loan production office in Roanoke, Virginia. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Danville, Virginia.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The company's Global Wealth & Investment Management segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products and services; and wealth management solutions, as well as customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. Its Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and commercial real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options and merchant services; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The company's Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management products using interest rate, equity, credit, currency and commodity derivatives, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 67 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,200 retail financial centers; approximately 16,000 ATMs; and digital banking platforms with approximately 41 million active users. The company was founded in 1784 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

