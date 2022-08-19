Analyzing Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) & Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY)

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and Leafbuyer Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A Leafbuyer Technologies $2.67 million 1.80 -$5.03 million ($0.04) -1.28

Global Business Travel Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Business Travel Group and Leafbuyer Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Business Travel Group currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group N/A 24.44% 3.85% Leafbuyer Technologies -68.85% N/A -182.23%

Summary

Global Business Travel Group beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company has built marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value, and experiences. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

