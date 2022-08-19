Analyzing Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) and Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) and Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lion Electric and Nissan Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million 14.75 -$43.33 million $0.94 4.77 Nissan Motor $75.04 billion 0.21 $1.92 billion $0.65 12.10

Nissan Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nissan Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Lion Electric has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nissan Motor has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lion Electric and Nissan Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 0 4 6 0 2.60 Nissan Motor 2 0 2 0 2.00

Lion Electric currently has a consensus price target of $9.95, suggesting a potential upside of 122.20%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Nissan Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and Nissan Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric 219.51% -10.16% -6.59% Nissan Motor 1.73% 3.02% 0.91%

Summary

Lion Electric beats Nissan Motor on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and operations and consulting related to the analysis and assay of raw materials. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and logistics businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in promotion of motorsports, including race and motorsports event planning, and vehicle remodeling; sale of car parts and accessories for motorsports; and demonstration test and commercialization study for second-life use of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault vehicles and parts; and manages and plans professional soccer team and soccer schools. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

