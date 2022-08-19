Analyzing Renovacor (RCOR) and The Competition

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) is one of 267 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Renovacor to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Renovacor has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovacor’s rivals have a beta of 0.72, suggesting that their average share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Renovacor alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Renovacor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Renovacor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovacor N/A -55.38% -43.63% Renovacor Competitors -4,257.09% -198.44% -33.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Renovacor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Renovacor and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovacor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Renovacor Competitors 642 3518 10253 150 2.68

Renovacor currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,150.00%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 81.59%. Given Renovacor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Renovacor is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Renovacor and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Renovacor N/A -$14.10 million -2.30 Renovacor Competitors $754.43 million $143.37 million 3.73

Renovacor’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Renovacor. Renovacor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Renovacor rivals beat Renovacor on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Renovacor

(Get Rating)

Renovacor, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). The company's lead product candidate is REN-001, a recombinant adeno-associated virus 9-based gene therapy designed to deliver a functional BAG3 gene to augment BAG3 protein levels in cardiomyocytes, and slow or halt progression of BAG3 DCM. It is also developing a pipeline of BAG3-associated gene therapies for diseases with high unmet medical need associated with mutations in the BAG3 gene and mechanistically linked to BAG3's expression and function. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Renovacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.