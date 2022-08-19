Analyzing WeWork (NYSE:WE) & Benessere Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BENE)

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) and Benessere Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BENE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WeWork and Benessere Capital Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeWork $2.57 billion 1.38 -$4.44 billion N/A N/A Benessere Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $2.06 million N/A N/A

Benessere Capital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WeWork.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

WeWork has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benessere Capital Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

81.5% of WeWork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Benessere Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of WeWork shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Benessere Capital Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for WeWork and Benessere Capital Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeWork 0 1 3 0 2.75 Benessere Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

WeWork presently has a consensus price target of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 86.22%. Given WeWork’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WeWork is more favorable than Benessere Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares WeWork and Benessere Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeWork -92.24% N/A -22.17% Benessere Capital Acquisition N/A -99.49% -2.19%

Summary

WeWork beats Benessere Capital Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeWork

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc. provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions. It also offers various value-add services; business and technical service solutions, including professional employer organization and payroll services, remote workforce solutions, human resources benefits, dedicated bandwidth, and IT equipment co-location solutions. In addition, the company offers workspace management solutions, which enable landlords and operators to power flexible spaces and provide direct access to an established customer base. As of December 31, 2021, its real estate portfolio includes 756 locations. WeWork Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Benessere Capital Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

