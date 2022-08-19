AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Up 2.3%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) rose 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.41. Approximately 6,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 272,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

Separately, StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a market cap of $714.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.13). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 448.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $12,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 48.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

