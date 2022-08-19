Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $16,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,808,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,137,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APO shares. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.69.

APO stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.72. 15,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,538. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -51.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

