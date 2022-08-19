Apollon Limassol (APL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $251,609.00

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $504,962.91 and $251,609.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for $1.53 or 0.00007177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00105862 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020609 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00247680 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00033502 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008673 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000276 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

