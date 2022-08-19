Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.91–$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $466.00 million-$470.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.03 million. Appian also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.23–$0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Appian in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.33.

NASDAQ:APPN traded down $3.87 on Friday, hitting $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,587. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average is $52.52. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.60. Appian has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $115.68.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.97 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Appian will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $60,172.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,232.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $60,172.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,232.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 103,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $4,278,278.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,103,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,318,278.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 268,602 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,366 over the last ninety days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Appian by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth $199,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

