Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of AGTC opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

Applied Genetic Technologies ( NASDAQ:AGTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 248,819 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 244,895 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 93,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 157.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 186,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

