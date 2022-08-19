Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

AGTC stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $21.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Applied Genetic Technologies ( NASDAQ:AGTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

