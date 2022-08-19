Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.65-$7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.92 billion-$4.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

AIT traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.84. 129,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,323. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.22. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $121.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.53 and a 200 day moving average of $100.27.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.43 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

