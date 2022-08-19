Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.25-7.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.55 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.82-$2.18 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.73.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,356,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.60. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,112 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,399,000 after acquiring an additional 153,771 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

