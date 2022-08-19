Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.32–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.00 million-$60.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.31 million.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 4,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,266. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $8.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 74,589 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

