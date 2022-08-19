Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptinyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.17.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 16.22. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptinyx by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 152,943 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aptinyx by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 150,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aptinyx by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 305,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Aptinyx by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 147,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

