Arcblock 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.71 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Arcblock has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $16.19 million and approximately $17.71 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,423.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003669 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00127101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033104 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00073431 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.