Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $13,573,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,682,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,389,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,148 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,660,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADM opened at $87.62 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.