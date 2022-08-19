Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RCUS has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.71. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $87,873.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,856.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $125,998.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,827.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $87,873.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,856.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $291,220 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $819,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,267,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 88,904 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 696.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 138,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

