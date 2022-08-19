Argent Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up about 2.4% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ameriprise Financial worth $75,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMP. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP traded down $7.41 on Friday, hitting $284.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,529. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

