Argent Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Chevron by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Chevron by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 20,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

CVX stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.61. The company had a trading volume of 145,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,570,686. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.68 and a 200-day moving average of $157.02. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $311.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

