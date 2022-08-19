Argent Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.87. The stock had a trading volume of 127,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.23.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

