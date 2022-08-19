Argent Capital Management LLC Has $13.82 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,863 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 427,405 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesleyan Assurance Society boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 31,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Starbucks by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 181,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after buying an additional 46,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 45,945 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 594.4% in the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.25. The company had a trading volume of 130,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,069. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

